Fourthstone LLC Sells 279,850 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Fourthstone LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279,850 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services accounts for 11.0% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.08% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $56,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

View Our Latest Report on ORRF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Brian D. Brunner bought 2,500 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,817.10. This trade represents a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $93,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,553.32. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $211,892. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.