Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $41.08. 38,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 97,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $291.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 89,269 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,421.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter.

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

