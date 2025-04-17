Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,093 ($14.47) and last traded at GBX 1,083.43 ($14.34), with a volume of 1164250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,058 ($14.00).

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.12) to GBX 1,020 ($13.50) in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.65) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($10.06) to GBX 805 ($10.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 824 ($10.91).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 868.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 737.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

