Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,007 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,021 ($13.51). Approximately 1,248,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,374,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,081 ($14.31).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.65) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.12) to GBX 1,020 ($13.50) in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($10.06) to GBX 805 ($10.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 824 ($10.91).

The company has a market cap of £9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 868.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 737.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 5.49%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

