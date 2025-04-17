Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,007 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,021 ($13.51). Approximately 1,248,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,374,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,081 ($14.31).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.65) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.12) to GBX 1,020 ($13.50) in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($10.06) to GBX 805 ($10.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 824 ($10.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of £9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 868.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 737.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

