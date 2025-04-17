FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.41, but opened at $91.94. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $90.80, with a volume of 89,808 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -928.11 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average of $130.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,547,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,325,000 after buying an additional 184,730 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,137,000 after buying an additional 153,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,305,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,688,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

