Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 47,598 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 47,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $251,317.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,320,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,932,593.76. The trade was a 0.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $210,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $14,475.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $99,665.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 188,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

