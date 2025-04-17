Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Posts Earnings Results

Futura Medical (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.43 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Futura Medical had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.
Futura Medical Price Performance
Shares of FUM traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 8.70 ($0.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,597. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25. Futura Medical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.47 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.56 ($0.60). The company has a market capitalization of £27.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.25.
Futura Medical Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Futura Medical
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Potential Gains Altitude on Defense News
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Goldman Sachs Just Revealed What’s Next for Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.