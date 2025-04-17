FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lessened its stake in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $9.75 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.21.

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

