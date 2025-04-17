Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 12,050.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Arcosa by 1,044.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACA opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.85. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.