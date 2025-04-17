Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,227.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $556.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $571.75 and a 200-day moving average of $554.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.