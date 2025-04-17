Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE LH opened at $220.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $56,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

