Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 55,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

NYSE LOW opened at $214.55 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average of $253.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

