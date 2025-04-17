Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $125.48 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.