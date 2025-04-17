Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 11,542 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 44.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,469,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,372,000 after purchasing an additional 646,973 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.59.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

