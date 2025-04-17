Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

