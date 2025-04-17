Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Avantor by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

