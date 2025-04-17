Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RPC by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 245,372 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 230.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 127,525 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RPC by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RES. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

RPC Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RPC had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

RPC Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.