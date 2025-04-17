Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,398 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 198.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marine Products by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marine Products by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

MPX stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Marine Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Marine Products had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

