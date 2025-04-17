Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kennametal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 10,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,691.25. This trade represents a 14.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

