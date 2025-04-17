Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,186 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 81,832 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 91,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,735,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WBS opened at $44.33 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

