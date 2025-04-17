Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.34 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AES were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in AES by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AES by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in AES by 18,047.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

