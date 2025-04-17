Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.62 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 54,340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $7,508,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.9 %

IFF stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

