Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,063 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PROG were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PROG in the third quarter valued at $1,046,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 40.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PROG by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Stock Down 0.5 %

PROG stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

PROG Increases Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.67 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROG

In related news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

