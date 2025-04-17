Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,540 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 985.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Stock Down 1.0 %

Crane NXT stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.