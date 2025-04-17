Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,400,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,427,146 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Gannett Trading Up 20.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.21.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.09 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 10,205.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,198,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,939 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 287,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Featured Articles

