Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,473,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,033,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 120,393.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 729,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jumia Technologies ( NYSE:JMIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($999.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 174.93%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

