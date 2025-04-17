Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 564 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

