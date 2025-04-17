Gartner (NYSE:IT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gartner stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 3/20/2025.

Gartner Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.05 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.59 and its 200-day moving average is $494.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $244,799,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 40,841.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,480,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $488.00 to $401.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.