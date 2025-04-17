GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

GEV opened at $328.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.25 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion and a PE ratio of 59.16.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $448.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.66.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

