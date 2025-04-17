GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.18 on Monday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $19.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of GEE Group worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

