General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $305.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $315.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.47.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $276.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.49. General Dynamics has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

