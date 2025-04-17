Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading Up 45.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) were up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,006,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,197% from the average daily volume of 77,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Geomega Resources Stock Up 45.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12.

About Geomega Resources

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

