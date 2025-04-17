GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on KLA from $825.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.11.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $642.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.71. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

