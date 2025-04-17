GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $446,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.