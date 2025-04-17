GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

