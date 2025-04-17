GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.56. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $238.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

