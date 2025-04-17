GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,054,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $163,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,748.57. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

