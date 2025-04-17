GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,129.50. The trade was a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of RBC opened at $319.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $241.43 and a 52 week high of $372.83.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
