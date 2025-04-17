GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SPG opened at $148.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile



Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

