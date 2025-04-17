GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. Visa makes up about 2.2% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17,018.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,022,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $331.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.55 and a 200-day moving average of $319.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

