GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,230 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Marriott International comprises about 1.5% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $218.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

