GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 700 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $766,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $238.87 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.75.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

