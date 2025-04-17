Global Endowment Management LP Purchases Shares of 59,658 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

