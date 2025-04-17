Global Endowment Management LP Reduces Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.69. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $66,308.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,702.72. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,180. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

