Global Endowment Management LP Sells 14,619 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

