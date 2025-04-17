Global Endowment Management LP Trims Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $49,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBRE. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBRE opened at $89.25 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $80.51 and a 12-month high of $103.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.98.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

