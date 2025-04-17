Global Endowment Management LP Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coleford Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $23,651,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 48,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 52,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, KilterHowling LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $331.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $615.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.71. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

