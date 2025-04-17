Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Barclays

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 75,379.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,131 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $147,695,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,969,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.