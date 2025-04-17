Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.12, but opened at $75.26. Global Payments shares last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 2,945,466 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after buying an additional 1,659,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 75,379.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,131 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,695,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,969,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.